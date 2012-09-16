* Reward for killing author now $3.3 mln
* Foundation ups bounty in response to anti-Islam film
* Says film would not have been made if Rushdie killed
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Sept 16 An Iranian religious foundation
has increased its reward for the killing of British author
Salman Rushdie, in response to a U.S.-made film that mocks the
Prophet Mohammad, sparking protests across the Muslim world.
Rushdie, an Indian-born British novelist who has nothing to
do with the film, was condemned to death in 1989 by Ayatollah
Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's late leader, over his novel "The
Satanic Verses," saying its depiction of the Prophet Mohammad
was blasphemous.
Khomeini's fatwa - religious edict - was condemned in the
West as incitement to murder and an assault on freedom of
speech, but a wealthy Iranian religious organisation has offered
a large reward to anyone carrying it out and decided to increase
the bounty amid the furore over the online film.
"I am adding another $500,000 to the reward for killing
Salman Rushdie, and anyone who carries out this sentence will
receive the whole amount immediately," said Hassan Sanei, the
foundation's head, in a statement carried by the Iranian
Students' News Agency (ISNA).
The reward offered by the state-linked foundation now stands
at $3.3 million, ISNA reported.
"Surely if the sentence of the Imam (Khomeini) had been
carried out, the later insults in the form of caricatures,
articles and the making of movies would not have occurred," said
Sanei, who is also the foundation's representative to Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, Khomeini's successor as Iran's supreme leader.
Rushdie, speaking on British radio before the news of the
increased bounty, called the film "idiotic ... a piece of
garbage" but he also condemned violent protests against it as
"an ugly reaction that needs to be named as such".
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, last Tuesday and
several other people have died in protests around the Muslim
world against the amateurish video, "Innocence of Muslims".
Iranian officials have demanded the U.S. apologise for the
video and say it is only the latest in a series of Western
insults against the holy figures of Islam.
In 1998, under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, Iran's
government distanced itself from the Rushdie fatwa, but hardline
groups regularly renew the call for Rushdie's death, saying
Khomeini's decree is irrevocable and eternal.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)