LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 A California judge denied a request by an actress on Thursday to remove an anti-Islam film from YouTube that has spawned violent protests across the Muslim world.

Actress Cindy Lee Garcia, who said she had received death threats after the video was posted on YouTube, had sought to have the film removed in a suit against parent company Google Inc <GO OG.O> and a California man linked to the film.

"The request for a temporary restraining order is denied. The plaintiff has not shown a likelihood to prevail on the merits," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Luis Lavin said.