TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Sept 14 One demonstrator was
killed and two others were wounded in clashes with security
forces in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday in
protests over a film insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammad and
against the pope's visit to Lebanon.
A security source said the man was killed as protesters tried
to storm a government building. Earlier, a U.S. fast food
restaurant was set alight. Twelve members of the security forces
were wounded by stones thrown by protesters, the source said.
The U.S.-made film has sparked violent protests in Libya,
where the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed,
and in Egypt, Yemen and Sudan and there are fears the
demonstrations could spread to other Muslim countries.
The protests coincided with Pope Benedict's arrival in
Lebanon for a three-day visit.
Lebanese security forces had earlier opened fire after
protesters torched a fast food restaurant in Tripoli and threw
rocks at a state building, shouting anti-American slogans and
chanting against the pope's visit to Lebanon.
A Reuters journalist at the scene saw hundreds of protesters
dodging gunfire and teargas as they hurled stones at security
forces in armoured vehicles. Protesters chanted "We don't want
the pope," and "No more insults (to Islam)".