BRIEF-Farmland Partners sees FY total revenues of $42 mln to $43.5 mln
* Farmland Partners Inc. releases quarterly supplemental and initial full-year 2017 financial outlook
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 The air space over Benghazi airport has been closed for security reasons, the airport manager in the eastern Libyan city said on Friday.
"Benghazi air space has been closed since (0030 GMT) for routine security checks. It may be open in one hour," Taba Mohammed said. He would not elaborate on why the decision was made to close the air space.
An attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Tuesday killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
June 5 U.S. solar companies Tesla Inc and Sunrun Inc on Monday said they would resume selling rooftop panels in Nevada because legislators passed a bill reinstating a policy the state had abandoned 18 months ago.