ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland, Sept 14 U.S.
President Barack Obama vowed on Friday that the United States
will do everything possible to protect Americans overseas, and
underscored that host countries must provide security for
diplomatic missions.
"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect
Americans serving overseas, whether that means increasing
security at our diplomatic posts, working with host countries -
which have an obligation to provide security - and making it
clear that justice will come to those who harm Americans," Obama
said.
He spoke at a ceremony honoring the return of the bodies of
U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, State Department
information management officer Sean Smith and security personnel
Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, both former Navy SEALS, who died
in the assault on Tuesday on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi,
Libya.