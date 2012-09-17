Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 Pakistani police fired in the air to disperse a crowd headed towards the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
A senior senior police official said 20 students were also arrested at the demonstration organised by a religious party.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report