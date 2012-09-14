ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland, Sept 14 (Reuters) -
P resident Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on
Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of
the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an
attack in Libya this week.
Obama met with grieving family members at the base outside
Washington, where a U.S. government plane had brought their
loved ones' remains back to U.S. soil. He was due to deliver an
address inside an airplane hangar.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died
after gunmen attacked the lightly fortified U.S. consulate and a
safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night.
The attack, which U.S. officials believe could have been
planned in advance, emerged from a protest blaming America for a
U.S.-made film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. The film
has sparked protests, some of them violent, at U.S. embassies
across the Muslim world.
Following the "transfer of remains" ceremony, the bodies
were to be flown to a military mortuary at an air base in Dover,
Delaware.