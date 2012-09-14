WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden called his Sudanese counterpart on Friday to express
concern over the safety of U.S. and other diplomatic missions in
Khartoum, the White House said.
Biden's call to Sudanese Vice President Ali Osman Taha came
amid an outbreak of anti-American protests in the Middle East
over a film that insults Islam.
"Vice President Biden reaffirmed the responsibility of the
government of Sudan to protect diplomatic facilities and
stressed the need for the Government of Sudan to ensure the
protection of diplomats in Khartoum," the White House said.