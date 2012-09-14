BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudan's police fired teargas on Friday to stop about 5,000 demonstrators storming the German and British embassies to protest against an anti-Islam film, a Reuters witness said.
Protesters hurled stones at the two embassies which are next to each other in Khartoum and tried storming the main gates, a witness said.
* Jaguar Mining Inc- will issue common shares at a price of CDN$0.44 per share for gross proceeds of approximately US$6 million