UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Thursday appealed for calm in North Africa and
the Middle East after a film deemed insulting to Islam sparked
riots across the Arab world and an attack that killed the U.S.
envoy to Libya.
In a statement issued by the U.N. press office ahead of
Friday prayers and further planned demonstrations in some Muslim
nations, Ban reiterated his condemnation of the attack that
killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three
other Americas in Benghazi on Tuesday.
"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the recent
violence in Libya and elsewhere in the Middle East," Ban's press
office said. "Nothing justifies such killings and attacks. He
condemns the hateful film that appears to have been deliberately
designed to sow bigotry and bloodshed."
"At this time of rising tensions, the Secretary-General
calls for calm and restraint, and stresses the need for
dialogue, mutual respect and understanding," it added.
The film, "Innocence of Muslims," that has outraged Muslims
around the world is an amateurish production. It portrays the
Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer, a homosexual and a child
abuser.