By Stephanie Nebehay
| GENEVA, Sept 25
GENEVA, Sept 25 The world's largest Islamic body
called on Tuesday for expressions of "Islamophobia" to be curbed
by law, just as some countries restrict anti-Semitic speech or
Holocaust denial.
Pakistan, speaking on behalf of the 56 countries that form
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned a video
made in the United States that defamed Islam and the Prophet
Mohammad, igniting Muslim protests around the world this month.
"Incidents like this clearly demonstrate the urgent need on
the part of states to introduce adequate protection against acts
of hate crimes, hate speech, discrimination, intimidation and
coercion resulting from defamation and negative stereotyping of
religions, and incitement to religious hatred, as well as
denigration of venerated personalities," Pakistan's ambassador
Zamir Akram said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
The Obama administration has condemned the film entitled
"Innocence of Muslims" as "disgusting". But Western countries
remain determined to resist restrictions on freedom of speech
and have already voiced disquiet about the repressive effect of
blasphemy laws in Muslim countries such as Pakistan.
Akram said the crudely made video, as well as the burning of
the Koran and the publication of defamatory cartoons, amount to
"deliberate attempts to discriminate, defame, denigrate and
vilify Muslims and their beliefs".
Such acts constitute "flagrant incitement to violence" and
are not protected by freedom of expression, Akram said. Rather,
he said, Islamophobia must be acknowledged as a contemporary
form of racism and be dealt with as such.
"Not to do so would be a clear example of double standards.
Islamophobia has to be treated in law and practice equal to the
treatment given to anti-Semitism, especially in legislations."
It was urgent to "establish an internationally acceptable
threshold between freedom of expression and incitement to
violence and hatred," Akram added.
DIFFERENCES OVER FREE EXPRESSION
On Monday, the United States told the Council that it
considered freedom of religion inseparable from free expression,
countering calls from many Islamic countries for a treaty
outlawing blasphemy.
Religious dignity is best protected where there is free
speech, U.S. Ambassador Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe said. "When
these freedoms are restricted, we see violence, poverty,
stagnation and feelings of frustration and even humiliation."
The OIC signalled last week that it would revive
long-standing attempts to make insults against religions an
international criminal offence.
A resolution submitted by African countries and backed by
the OIC calls on states to introduce into domestic criminal law
a provision ensuring that those responsible for crimes with
racist or xenophobic motivation are prosecuted.
The text, which deplores "the targeting of religious symbols
and venerated persons" is one of the most contentious of the 32
resolutions to be voted on by the 47-member forum this week.
Cyprus, speaking on behalf of the European Union in
Tuesday's debate, said an existing international treaty for
combating all forms of racism and intolerance was sufficient,
and the main goal should be to implement it effectively.
"...In several parts of the world, criminal penalties for
hate speech may be used as a means to silence dissidence and
suppress freedom of thought, conscience and expression,"
Cyprus Ambassador Leonidas Pantelides said.