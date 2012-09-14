* "Can't freak out on everything broadcast"
* Congressional inquiries seen likely
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. officials say they
believe an Arabic talk show last Saturday showing parts of an
anti-Muslim video made in the United States was the spark that
set off violent attacks on U.S. missions in Libya and Egypt, but
acknowledge the broadcast did not prompt a major upgrade in
security precautions.
On Tuesday, four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher
Stevens, were killed in an attack on the American Consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, that U.S. officials said may have been planned
by one or more militant factions. On the same day, protesters in
Cairo breached the U.S. Embassy's walls, and the protests have
since spread to other countries, including Yemen, Bangladesh and
Kuwait.
An Egyptian TV network, al-Nas, broadcast last Saturday what
its presenters described as extracts from an English-language
film denigrating the Prophet Mohammad, which it said had been
uploaded on the YouTube website by "migrant Coptics," a
reference to exiled members of a Christian sect with a large
minority presence among Egypt's Muslim majority.
The clips broadcast on al-Nas were taken from a short film
available on the Internet. It is called "Innocence of Muslims,"
and portrays the Prophet - played by what appears to be a young
American actor - as a womanizer, thug and child molester.
Three U.S. officials said the broadcast did not prompt
strong warnings from intelligence agencies or the State
Department of possible threats to U.S. diplomatic missions in
the Islamic world.
One official, who like the others spoke on condition of
anonymity, said there was at least one specific warning about
possible unrest in the region that was circulated within the
government, but was not so alarming as to lead to a major
upgrade in security for a possible emergency.
The lack of a major upgrade in precautions may show how
difficult it is for officials to assess threats that first
emerge on social media. The threats can seemingly come out of
nowhere and gather strength rapidly.
The events also underline the role of the Middle East's more
freewheeling media, loosened from state restrictions after the
fall of longtime dictators.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous, and caricatures or other characterizations have in
the past provoked violent protests across the Muslim world.
"The number of potentially inflammatory things that are said
or broadcast every week (is so large) ... that warning about all
of them would be useless," said Paul Pillar, former top U.S.
intelligence analyst for the Middle East and South Asia. It was
"impossible to predict" the kind of violent reaction that
occurred in Libya, Egypt and elsewhere.
One U.S. official said, "You can't freak out on everything
that's broadcast."
That official and others said the airwaves and Internet were
filled with hateful material and U.S. authorities could be
"crying wolf" if they issued a warning every time an
anti-Islamic broadside was aired or posted online.
A senior congressional official said the question of what
the United States knew about pre-Sept. 11, 2012, threats and
what it did about them would likely be examined in legislative
in q uiries into the Libyan and Egyptian violence.
Another aide indicated it would be difficult to fault U.S.
agencies on the issue.
ATTORNEY GENERAL TO MANAGE PROBE
U.S. facilities in the Middle East were already on
heightened alert earlier this week due to the anniversary of the
Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.
The FBI has opened an investigation into the killings in
Benghazi. U.S. officials said Attorney General Eric Holder was
cutting short a foreign trip and would return to Washington on
Friday to manage the Libya investigation.
Al-Nas is an Egyptian Islamic satellite channel whose
programming ranges from Islamic scholars delivering religious
edicts to shows about cooking and medicine.
Before Egypt's 2011 revolution, authorities periodically
suspended privately owned religious satellite channels such as
al-Nas, many of which follow conservative Salafi Islam, for
allegedly violating broadcasting licenses by promoting religious
or sectarian hatred and providing dubious medical advice.
U.S. officials believe that al-Nas' Saturday broadcast of a
talk show hosted by Sheikh Khalid Abdallah was the flashpoint
for the unrest.
Egyptian political scientist Omar Ashour said Abdallah was a
controversial Islamist host of a TV show that specialized in
criticizing liberals, often inviting firebrand commentators to
mock secular Egyptians. His show tends to be popular with Salafi
Muslims, but not with followers of the more mainstream Muslim
Brotherhood that dominates Egypt's government.
A European security official said intelligence reporting
indicated the inflammatory clips from the American film run on
the talk show had been translated and dubbed into Arabic by
Copts, possibly members of the sect living in the United States.
In their commentary on the film clips, the hosts of al-Nas'
program alleged the material had been uploaded by "migrant
Coptics," according to Flashpoint Global Partners, a firm that
monitors militant websites for government and private clients.
According to Flashpoint's translation, the al-Nas presenters
at one point in their introduction to the anti-Mohammad film,
specifically mentioned "radical pastor Terry Jones," the Florida
preacher who staged a number of anti-Islamic events over the
past year. Jones has confirmed he was involved in promoting the
film.