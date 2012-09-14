* Local media report U.S. marines flown into Yemen
* At least one person died in a protest on Thursday
* Unrest follows film Muslims deem blasphemous
SANAA, Sept 14 Security forces in Yemen fired
warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of
protesters near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Friday, a day after
demonstrators angered by a film deemed blasphemous to Islam
stormed the fortified compound.
Early on Friday, military police and the Yemeni army had
blocked off all streets leading to the U.S. embassy, but
demonstrators still gathered, brandishing placards and shouting
slogans against the film.
"Today is your last day, ambassador!", and "America is the
devil", some placards read.
Local media reported on Friday that a group of U.S. marines
had flown into Sanaa's international airport on Thursday to
bolster the embassy's security. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy
in Sanaa declined to comment on the reports.
At least one person died and 15 were injured at Thursday's
demonstration, which started as a peaceful march but quickly
turned violent when protesters threw stones and placards before
attacking the security offices and the compound.
No U.S. embassy staff were hurt, but Yemen's President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi condemned the attack, saying Yemen would
launch an investigation.
The embassy told U.S. citizens it expected more protests
against the film and that it would be closing its consular
services on Saturday.
"U.S. Embassy Sanaa informs U.S. citizens of continued
demonstrations in the vicinity of the embassy, and the security
situation remains fluid," the embassy said in a statement posted
on its website late on Thursday.
The embassy is always closed on Thursdays and Fridays, which
are not working days in Yemen.
The Yemeni protest followed Tuesday night's storming of the
U.S. Consulate and a safe house in Benghazi, Libya, in which the
U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed.
President Barack Obama said the perpetrators would be tracked
down and ordered two destroyers to head to the Libyan coast.
The Libyan authorities have said they had have made four
arrests in the investigation into the attack that killed
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the three others.
Amid fears the protests could spread to other countries in
the Muslim world, demonstrators also attacked the U.S. embassy
in Egypt on Thursday.
Protesters blamed the United States for the film, posted on
YouTube under several titles, including "Innocence of Muslims".
Washington has condemned the film.