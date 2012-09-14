* Pentagon says platoon of Marines has arrived in Yemen
* Four people died in a protest on Thursday
* Unrest follows film Muslims deem blasphemous
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 14 The United States has sent a
platoon of Marines to Yemen after demonstrators stormed the U.S.
Embassy in Sanaa in protest over a film deemed to insult the
Prophet Mohammad.
Yemeni security forces battled hundreds of youths on Friday,
using batons, water cannon and teargas to beat back protesters,
a day after demonstrators stormed the compound.
Four protesters were killed on Thursday and 48 people were
wounded, including 10 members of the security contingent
assigned to guard the embassy, the Interior Ministry said on its
website. A further four people were injured on Friday, a Reuters
witness said.
No embassy staff were hurt, but the mission said it expected
more protests against the film and that it would be closing its
consular services on Saturday.
The Pentagon said on Friday that a platoon of Marines had
been sent to Yemen to bolster security at the embassy and was
now on the ground in Sanaa.
A source at the Yemeni Foreign Ministry confirmed about 50
Marines had arrived in Sanaa early on Friday on a flight from
Bahrain. A Yemeni news website had earlier reported that 150
Marines had arrived in Yemen on Thursday.
The storming of the embassy embarrassed President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, a U.S. ally who quickly offered an apology to
President Barack Obama and ordered an investigation into the
incident.
The demonstrators were angered by a film produced in the
United States which they say is blasphemous to Islam. It has
sparked angry protests across the region, with violent attacks
on embassies in countries including Sudan, Tunisia and Egypt.
Military police and soldiers had blocked off all streets in
Sanaa leading to the U.S. Embassy early on Friday, but hundreds
of protesters still gathered, brandishing placards and shouting
slogans which attacked the film and called for the expulsion of
the U.S. ambassador.
TEARGAS, WATER CANNON
"Today is your last day, ambassador!", read one placard,
while another said: "America is the devil".
Demonstrators repeatedly charged police lines to reach the
embassy compound, only to be met with barrages of teargas and
from water cannon and to be beaten back by police batons.
Security forces also fired shots in the air to keep the crowd at
bay.
"We can forgive anything, except to insult the Prophet,"
said a teenage protester who identified himself as Motahar.
Another teenager, Mahmoud, said: "We are going to keep
demonstrating until the United States bans the film."
Protesters blamed the United States for the film, posted on
YouTube under several titles, including "Innocence of Muslims".
Washington has condemned the film.
Thursday's demonstration started as a peaceful march but
quickly turned violent when protesters threw stones and placards
before attacking the embassy compound.
Yemen, a key U.S. ally, is struggling against multiple
challenges since mass protests forced long-serving President Ali
Abdullah Saleh to step down last year.
The United States, eager to help the country recover from the
upheaval that has put the impoverished state on the verge of
collapse, has said it would provide $345 million in security,
humanitarian and development assistance this year, more than
double last year's aid.
Yemen is home to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP),
which is viewed by Washington as the most dangerous branch of
the militant network established by Osama bin Laden.
The Yemeni army has been waging a military campaign against
AQAP. Washington has been providing logistical support,
including the use of drones to target militants.
The Yemeni protests followed Tuesday night's storming of the
U.S. Consulate and a safe house in Benghazi, Libya, in which the
U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed.
Obama said the perpetrators would be tracked down and ordered
two destroyers to head to the Libyan coast.
The Libyan authorities have said they had have made four
arrests in the investigation into the attack that killed
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the three others.