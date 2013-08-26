By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 26 Race in America has been a
hot topic of debate this summer and Hollywood, as if on cue, has
muscled its way into the conversation.
This year is shaping up to be a big one in film for African
American, black and civil rights themes, offering audiences
different lenses through which to consider the complex question
of racial equality, both historically and in the present day.
In 2011, Hollywood had "The Help," a story of the civil
rights struggle among maids in 1960s Mississippi, and in 2012,
director Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" produced a novel
take on slavery. Both were nominated for best picture Oscars and
did well at the box office.
In 2013, there are half a dozen films to choose from,
several from black directors. They include civil rights drama
"Lee Daniels' The Butler," which has led the box office for the
past two weekends, and Steve McQueen's "12 Years a Slave," the
true story of free man who is enslaved, which premieres in
October.
Already this year, audiences and critics alike have embraced
"42" about Jackie Robinson, the first black to play Major League
Baseball after 50 years of segregation, and "Fruitvale Station,"
the real-life story of Oscar Grant, a young unarmed black man
killed by white police in Oakland four years ago.
The slate also includes two biopics on South African
anti-apartheid leaders: Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to
Freedom," due for release in November, and "Winnie Mandela," his
former wife, in out in September.
Their release comes against the backdrop of the biggest
discussion on race in the United States in years: the trial in
the killing of unarmed African American teenager Trayvon Martin
and President Barack Obama's explanation in highly personal
terms of what it means to be a young black man in America have
been the summer highlights.
This week, the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of
Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.
There's no easy explanation as to why Hollywood has upped
its treatment of race in film and it's too early to say that
black film is thriving, according to Todd Boyd, a professor who
specializes in race and popular culture at the University of
Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.
But he says it is not a stretch to link Hollywood's keen
interest in these stories to the election of Obama in 2008.
"The visibility of the nation's first African American
president has made the issue of race visible throughout the
culture and one of the places we are seeing that is in
Hollywood," Boyd said.
ANOTHER LOOK AT SLAVERY
McQueen started thinking about a slavery film four a half
years ago and liked the idea of a free man who is kidnapped and
sold into slavery. His wife then found the autobiography of
Solomon Northup, who was rounded up in 1841 and sent to
Louisiana plantations for 12 years. He is played by British
actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
For the British director who made the acclaimed sex
addiction drama "Shame," the number of films with black subject
matter shouldn't be seen as something extraordinary or even
noteworthy. It just comes down to making good films.
"This shouldn't be every once in a while. It should be every
year that films of this nature are being made and I hope it
continues to do so," said McQueen.
American cinema has had waves of successful black films and
filmmakers, such as director Spike Lee and movies like "Boyz n
the Hood" and "New Jack City" in the early nineties.
Henry Louis Gates Jr, an expert in African American studies
at Harvard University who consulted on "12 Years a Slave," does
see black filmmakers playing a crucial role in this wave.
"They've been pushing for an opportunity to bring their
ideas to the screen," Gates said.
'BREAKING THE COLOR LINE'
The directors are finding backing from prominent blacks
within the industry. They include media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who
helped Daniels pull together "The Butler" and stars alongside
Forest Whitaker as the wife of the White House butler who serves
under seven U.S. presidents. It is her first film role in 15
years.
Whitaker, in turn, is also the producer of "Fruitvale
Station" from first-time director Ryan Coogler, a 27-year-old
African American from Oakland. The privately held Weinstein
Company is distributing "The Butler," "Fruitvale" and "Mandela"
and is expected to make a big promotional push for the films in
the upcoming awards season.
Winfrey, for one, said she doesn't think this year's films
will play a role in the debate on race, but they will "allow
people to see the broad spectrum and tapestry of humanity that
is the African American experience."
"You know how you break down the bars of racism? You let
people see, 'Oh, you think and feel the same way I think and
feel.'"
Hollywood, in Boyd's view, still needs to do more to bring
more diversity to the film industry and to tackle the tougher
subject matter of racism.
"If you hear any skepticism coming from me, it is connected
to something like '42'," Boyd said. "People have long celebrated
the breaking of the color line, they just don't want to talk
about the color line. They want to talk about breaking it."
