LONDON, Sept 2 After collaborating on the
high-octane "Drive" and violent thriller "Only God Forgives",
Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn says he wants to team
up with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling again.
Refn directed the Canadian Oscar nominee in both films, and
the duo's chemistry has been widely written about in their
reviews. "Drive" earned Refn a best director award at the Cannes
Film Festival, while "Only God Forgives", which features
gruesome torture scenes, split critics sharply.
"Well Ryan and I, we're twins so we're always working,
either on a personal or a professional level," Refn told Reuters
in an interview. "So we have decided that we want to make a
movie together very, very soon."
Refn, who did not give further details of any potential
project between the two, has just completed filming "The Neon
Demon" with Elle Fanning and Keanu Reeves, which has been
described by Hollywood media as a "female-driven horror" movie.
The BAFTA-nominated director has also just released a
coffee-table book "The Act of Seeing", which showcases a
collection of posters from exploitation-era films, which he
bought from a friend.
"I got this idea (to do the book) like a historical archive
about something that was trash but then presenting it in a high
way," he said. "It's a great historical archive in seeing how
films were promoted at a specific time before ... pornography
was legalised."
