Japan bathhouse offers "naked school" to lure bathers
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
TAIPEI Film writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson and his actress wife Milla Jovovich premiered the latest instalment in the "Resident Evil" action horror series in Taipei on Monday.
"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" is the sixth movie in the video-game-turned-film franchise, with Jovovich reprising her role as the protagonist Alice. The first "Resident Evil" film came out in 2002.
On the red carpet, Jovovich posed for pictures with fans and watched a traditional lion dance, performed to live music.
JERUSALEM Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.