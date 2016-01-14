LONDON Jan 14 Cast and crew of "The Revenant"
celebrated their 12 Oscar nominations at the film's London
premiere on Thursday, saying they were "honoured" to be leading
the race for this year's awards.
The pioneer-era drama, about a man who is left for dead by
his expedition companions after being attacked by a bear, will
compete in a variety of categories, including best film, best
director for Alejandro G. Iñarritu, best actor for Leonardo
DiCaprio and best supporting actor for Tom Hardy.
"I wanted 13 (nominations) but ok, that's fine, it's
enough," Iñarritu joked on the red carpet.
"No, I am very happy, very honoured."
DiCaprio, who plays lead character fur trapper Hugh Glass,
earned his fifth acting Oscar nomination for the movie, in which
he spends a large part not talking at all. Should he win, it
would be his first Academy Award.
Iñarritu called the performance "an amazing job" while
co-star Domhnall Gleeson said it was "extraordinary".
"I wish it was up to me; I'd give (the Oscar) to him but
that's not my job," actor Will Poulter, who play's Glass' young
apprentice Bridger, said. "It's fantastic to see people react so
positively," he added about the film.
Hardy said he learned of his own nomination during a shoot
earlier in the day.
"It's only driving from work ... I realised how special
that is and I didn't expect that to happen to me," he said.
Soon after Thursday's Academy Awards list was revealed,
criticism of the lack of actors of colour among the nominations
emerged, with last year's hashtag #OscarsSoWhite revived.
Asked about the criticism on the lack of diversity, Iñarritu
said: "I agree, I think that there has to be there (on) the
screen much more stories that represent all of us."
"When you go to the cinema, you wish you see yourself in the
mirror. It's a mirror of humanity and if we all are not there,
there's something wrong."
