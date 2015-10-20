NEW YORK Oct 20 Bill Murray plays a has-been
rock music manager whose fortune changes while on tour in
Afghanistan in "Rock the Kasbah", taking the time-honored route
of using comedy to tackle more serious matters.
Murray plays Richie Lanz, whose best years are behind him.
When he takes his last client to Afghanistan to perform for U.S.
soldiers and gets dumped, a twist of fate sees him meet Pashtun
girl Salima Khan with a beautiful voice.
They travel across the war-torn country as Lanz tries to
help Khan, played by Leem Lubany, fulfil her dream of becoming
the first woman to compete on Afghanistan's version of music
talent show "American Idol".
"I haven't felt this way about a movie in a very long time,"
Murray said at the film's premiere on Monday.
"You sort of use this comedy as your way into maybe a deeper
subject matter. The comedy has to stay the course, it has to go
all the way through and you have to be able to be funny when
things get dark and most challenging."
The movie also stars Bruce Willis as a ruthless mercenary
and Kate Hudson as a savvy prostitute.
"The idea of making the story right was going to be
determined by the people about whom we were speaking, people
from both Afghanistan and the Muslim world," Murray said.
"And those people seem to think that not only is it very
successful on a human level, that it's respectful but it's
entertaining too."
Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson said he likes to use
comedy to address more serious issues.
"I always think it's an interesting way to go about it as
opposed to just being a serious film," he said. "Sometimes
behaviour and real kind of humanistic behaviour has the tendency
to have humour mixed in with its more dramatic moments."
"Rock the Kasbah" hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.
(Reporting by Elly Park in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)