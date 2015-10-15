(Corrects name of production studio to A24 from Weinstein Co in
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 15 After exploring drug
addiction, depression and suicide in his previous films, Irish
director Lenny Abrahamson found his most "uplifting" movie in
"Room," a harrowing tale of a young woman held hostage for seven
years in her neighbor's garden shed.
Abrahamson, known for independent films such as "Frank,"
"Garage" and "Adam & Paul," told Reuters that "Room," a story
about a kidnapped young woman and her young son born in
captivity, was a "journey from darkness into light."
"If you can take a situation as dark as that and show how
it's possible for people to still come through it, survive,
thrive, then the film becomes a celebration of those deep
relationships we have with each other," he said.
A24's "Room," based on Emma Donoghue's novel of the same
name and out in U.S. theaters on Friday, explores the intense
relationship between Ma (Brie Larson) and five-year-old Jack
(Jacob Tremblay) as they co-exist in 'Room.'
Jack, who was born in 'Room', knows nothing outside of it
until he slowly learns of the world beyond the four walls that
contain him through storybooks that their captor brings him.
"To have this little boy who could step into the world for
the first time with a pretty nice vocabulary and be able to
explain to us what the world looks like to him was such a
beautiful glimpse that I hadn't seen," Larson said.
Critics have received the film well, singling out young star
Tremblay, who was aged 7 during filming and had to perform raw
emotional scenes with Larson.
"It turns out he's a real actor," the director said.
"When you're trying to do these really complicated scenes,
he's going to goof off or have off days, and it's about helping
bringing him back and making him feel comfortable."
The tale echoes real-life kidnapping victims such as Utah's
Elizabeth Smart, held hostage for nine months, and Natascha
Kampusch, who was held hostage for eight years in Austria.
Abrahamson said he researched real cases to get a sense of what
daily life was like for the victims.
"Any life becomes routine when it lasts for long enough," he
said.
The film also explores the media fascination with such
cases, and people's desire to know "the darkest, the dirtiest
and nastiest" details.
"That's the terrible dimension of cynicism that does exist
in the media and it's driven by public appetite as well,"
Abrahamson said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)