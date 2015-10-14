LOS ANGELES Oct 14 "Room", a drama about a
mother and son held captive for years, hits U.S. cinemas this
week after scooping the top prize at the Toronto International
Film Festival.
The movie, adapted from a Man Booker Prize-nominated novel
by Emma Donoghue, took the People's Choice Award at this year's
festival, whose past winners, including "The King's Speech" and
"12 Years a Slave" have gone on to enjoy Oscar success.
It tells the story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay) who has only
ever known the small space he and his mother (Brie Larson) have
been held in. As the story progresses with their escape, the
effect of the room over their lives becomes more apparent.
"It has a universality to it ... this family is really
trying to find its way back together and there's just the wonder
of the little boy being in the world for the first time,"
co-star Joan Allen said at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.
"It's a very hopeful film because characters are trying to
come to terms with something that is extremely difficult and
painful and they're really prevailing."
The book and movie have echoes of the real-life case of
Elisabeth Fritzl, who was held captive in a concealed part of
her father's home in Austria for years.
"I had to stay out of the sun to get rather pale," Larson
said of preparing for the role.
"I went on a restrictive diet ... and worked with a trauma
specialist to talk about how the brain would organise itself
around the sexual abuse and being trapped in a room that long
but it didn't stick to me."
"Room" goes on release in New York and Los Angeles on Oct.
16. It comes to European cinemas in early 2016.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Editing by
Keith Weir)