Actors Jared Harris (L) and Daniel Day-Lewis from the film ''Lincoln'' pose at a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Daniel Day-Lewis won the award for best actor from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

Day-Lewis, who was raised in Britain, won for his intense portrayal of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in movie drama "Lincoln."

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of about 100,000 actors working in the United States, handed out trophies for the best performances on film and television at a dinner in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by Stacey Joyce)