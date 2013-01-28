Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film ''Silver Linings Playbook,'' arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LOS ANGELES Jennifer Lawrence won the award for best actress from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

Lawrence won for her role as a young widow in the film "Silver Linings Playbook."

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of some 100,000 actors working in the United States, handed out trophies for the best performances on film and television at a dinner in Los Angeles.

