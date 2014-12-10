Trump, streaming likely winners in potential TV writers' strike
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday unveiled nominees for its 21st annual awards. Winners will be announced at a Jan. 25 ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following are nominees in key film categories:
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
"Birdman"
"Boyhood"
"The Grand Budapest Hotel"
"The Imitation Game"
"The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTOR
Steve Carell, "Foxcatcher"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Imitation Game"
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nightcrawler"
Michael Keaton, "Birdman"
Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, "Cake"
Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything"
Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
Rosamund Pike, "Gone Girl"
Reese Witherspoon, "Wild"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Duvall, "The Judge"
Ethan Hawke, "Boyhood"
Edward Norton, "Birdman"
Mark Ruffalo, "Foxcatcher"
J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"
Keira Knightley, "The Imitation Game"
Emma Stone, "Birdman"
Meryl Streep, "Into the Woods"
Naomi Watts, "St. Vincent"
