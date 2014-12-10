WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday unveiled nominees for its 21st annual awards. Winners will be announced at a Jan. 25 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following are nominees in key film and television categories:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

"Birdman" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

"Boyhood" (IFC Films)

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

"The Imitation Game" (Weinstein Co)

"The Theory of Everything" (Focus Features)

BEST ACTOR

Steve Carell, "Foxcatcher" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Imitation Game"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nightcrawler" (Open Road Films)

Michael Keaton, "Birdman"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"

BEST ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, "Cake" (Cinelou Films)

Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything"

Julianne Moore, "Still Alice" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rosamund Pike, "Gone Girl" (20th Century Fox)

Reese Witherspoon, "Wild" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Duvall, "The Judge" (Warner Bros Pictures)

Ethan Hawke, "Boyhood"

Edward Norton, "Birdman"

Mark Ruffalo, "Foxcatcher"

J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash" (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"

Keira Knightley, "The Imitation Game"

Emma Stone, "Birdman"

Meryl Streep, "Into the Woods" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Naomi Watts, "St. Vincent" (Weinstein Co)

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES

"Boardwalk Empire" (HBO)

"Downton Abbey" (PBS)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Homeland" (Showtime)

"House of Cards" (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES

"The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (Fox)

"Modern Family" (ABC)

"Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

"Veep" (HBO)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Woody Harrelson, "True Detective" (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey, "True Detective" (HBO)

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife" (CBS)

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black" (BBC America)

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey" (PBS)

Robin Wright, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family" (ABC)

Louis C.K., "Louie" (FX)

William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

Eric Stonestreet, "Modern Family" (ABC)

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family" (ABC)

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie" (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation" (NBC)

BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Adrien Brody, "Houdini" (History)

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: His Last Vow" (PBS)

Richard Jenkins, "Olive Kitteridge" (HBO)

Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart" (HBO)

Billy Bob Thornton, "Fargo" (FX)

BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Ellen Burstyn, "Flowers in the Attic" (Lifetime)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Honorable Woman" (Sundance TV)

Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge" (HBO)

Julia Roberts, "The Normal Heart" (HBO)

Cicely Tyson, "The Trip to Bountiful" (Lifetime)

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)