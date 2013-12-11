LOS ANGELES Dec 11 The actors of the slavery
drama "12 Years a Slave" led nominees for the Screen Actors
Guild film awards on Wednesday, with four nods including best
film ensemble cast.
Joining them among the nominees for best film ensemble cast,
the organization's top prize, were the actors of family
dysfunction drama "August: Osage County," AIDS drama "Dallas
Buyers Club," civil rights tale "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and
1970s con-artist drama "American Hustle."
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards are among the
most-watched honors during Hollywood's busy awards season that
culminates with the Academy Awards, which will be given out in
March, because actors make up one of the largest voting groups
for the Oscars.
The SAG awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 18
and shown live on U.S. television networks TNT and TBS.
