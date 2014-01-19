LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Lupita Nyong'o and Jared
Leto won Screen Actors Guild awards for their supporting roles
on Saturday as Oscar nominees seek to gather crucial momentum in
a competitive race for Academy Awards in six weeks.
The Kenyan actress Nyong'o was recognized for her role as
the hardworking slave Patsey in "12 Years a Slave," while Leto
won for his turn as transsexual AIDS activist in "Dallas Buyers
Club," in honors that actors relish because they are voted by
their peers.
Both actors are nominated for Oscars for their best
supporting roles and Leto won the Golden Globe last Sunday.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you Steve McQueen," Hollywood
newcomer Nyong'o said to the British director who chose her
after auditioning 1,000 actresses.
"Thank you for taking a flashlight and shining it under the
floorboards of this nation and reminding us what it is we stand
on."
In what is widely considered one of the best years for
quality film in recent memory, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and
other guild awards to be handed out in the next two weeks could
collectively steer the race in favor of one film for the
industry's highest honor, the best picture Oscar, on March 2.
Vying for the top SAG prize - best ensemble cast - are the
films "12 Years a Slave," "American Hustle," "Dallas Buyers
Club," "August: Osage County" and "Lee Daniels' The Butler."
But the last two films were not included in the nine best
picture Oscar nominees announced last Thursday.
The slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" is considered an Oscar
best picture frontrunner, but faces serious competition from
1970s crime caper "American Hustle" and space thriller
"Gravity."
"American Hustle" stands out for receiving Oscar nominations
in all four acting categories, but at SAG, only Jennifer
Lawrence was nominated for best supporting actress. "Gravity" is
basically a one-woman show starring Sandra Bullock and is most
recognized for its technical innovation.
INDICATOR OF OSCAR SENTIMENT
The SAG ceremony is one of the most closely watched of the
Hollywood awards season because it makes up the largest voting
group or around 20 percent of the 6,000 members of the Academy
of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that vote for the Oscars.
But in the last decade the SAG awards have a mixed record on
predicting the Oscar best picture with their choice of best
ensemble cast for film. They have correctly predicted the Oscar
in six of the last 10 years.
For best actor, they have tipped the Oscar winner in all of
the last nine years, and for best actress, they have predicted
six out of the last nine.
The Producers Guild of America, which will hand out their
awards on Sunday night, has correctly selected the best picture
Oscar winner with their outstanding film producer prize for the
last six years.
Last year, both SAG and the PGA anointed Iran hostage drama
"Argo," by director Ben Affleck, which went on to win the Oscar.
One factor complicating predictions for Oscars is the
abnormally long lag time between nominations and the end of
voting for the March 2 awards. Voting will occur from Feb. 14 to
Feb. 25.
Actress Rita Moreno, 82, will receive the lifetime
achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild on Saturday.
Moreno has been performing for years as an actress, singer and
dancer and won an Oscar in 1962 for her supporting role as the
sassy Anita in "West Side Story," a character she informed with
her own upbringing in a Bronx "barrio."
Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno is the only Hispanic to have won
the four major awards in the entertainment industry - the Emmys,
the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys - and one of only 11
artists to have done so.
The SAG honors are chosen by some 165,000 actors working in
the United States and also reward acting in television drama and
comedy as well as stunt work.
