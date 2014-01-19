LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Rita Moreno, the 82-year-old
actress who won an Oscar for her role as Anita in "West Side
Story," lit up the Screen Actors Guild awards on Saturday
accepting a lifetime achievement award with a wistful song and
an exclamation of profanity.
Moreno uttered the expletive as soon as she ascended to the
stage to accept the award presented to her by actor Morgan
Freeman.
"I am sorry about that word. Actually, I am not," she added
later, laughing.
The standard TV telecast delay allowed the network to bleep
out the profanity for television viewers.
Moreno, who also sang Frank Sinatra's song "This Is All I
Ask" while on stage, was soon after the top trending topic on
Twitter.
The outspoken Puerto Rico-born actress is the only Hispanic
to have won the four major awards in the entertainment industry
- the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys.
"The difference between getting an Oscar, for instance, and
having an honor like this tonight is that the Oscar is really
meant for a performance and a specific film," Moreno said
speaking to media off stage. "This, I don't call it an award. I
call it an honor because it's about a lifetime."
The actress, whose career began in the racially segregated
United States of the 1950s, also spoke about the continuing
challenges for Hispanic women in Hollywood.
"I'm not surprised because as long as you have problems with
immigration, and the reform of immigration, in my lifetime it
will always be difficult," she told reporters backstage.
Moreno, who coyly greeted actors Brad Pitt and Jeremy Renner
from the stage during her speech, capped her acceptance singing
parts of Sinatra's ballad about growing old, which she told
reporters was the "essence of what I feel."
"So let the music play as long as there's a song to sing and
I will be, I will be, younger than spring," she sang on stage.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)