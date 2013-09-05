By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 After nearly a decade of
stalking the man and myth of J.D. Salinger, the reclusive
American author director Shane Salerno kept returning to the
writer's time amid the unrelenting bloodshed on World War Two's
western front.
"The war made him an artist and broke him as a man. The war
was really the transformative trauma of his life," Salerno,
whose documentary "Salinger" opens in U.S. theaters on Friday,
told Reuters.
"World War Two is the ghost in the machine of all of his
stories," the director said about the "The Catcher in the Rye"
author, best known for his small but mighty oeuvre.
So World War Two is where Salerno starts, lifting the lid on
the troubles and traumas of literature's mystery man, who
famously quit publishing at his peak in 1965 and lived out of
the spotlight in a New Hampshire town until his death in 2010 at
age 91.
"It's shocking how many true, devoted Salinger fans have no
idea he served in World War Two or landed on D-Day, or lost the
love of his life to Charlie Chaplin in a very interesting love
triangle, or was in a mental institution," Salerno said.
Indeed, those were some of the devastating events in the
ultra-private life of Salinger, who catapulted to literary and
pop culture stardom in the 1950s and 1960s following the
publication of "The Catcher in the Rye" in 1951.
The novel, which is narrated by teenage protagonist Holden
Caulfield over a few days roving around New York following his
latest prep school expulsion, has become a cultural touchstone
of adolescent alienation, selling some 65 million copies since
its publication and more than 250,000 annually.
Salerno's documentary interviews the author's friends,
former lovers and those who knew him after he retreated from
public view and never published again.
But the documentary, which is accompanied by a 700-page
history of Salinger authored by Salerno and David Shields, also
aims to tear down the myth surrounding the author of stories
"Franny and Zooey" and "A Perfect Day for Bananafish."
'PRIVATE,' BUT NOT 'RECLUSIVE'
"There was nothing reclusive about J.D. Salinger, nothing at
all," Salerno said.
"What he was, was extremely private," he said. "And part of
that privacy was to conceal a particular fascination with young,
young girls. But he was not a recluse."
Salerno was able to coax Jean Miller, one of those young
girls, to speak, but only following Salinger's death.
"She told an incredible story of this very special
relationship and then had all of these extraordinary letters
from Salinger," he said.
A teenage Miller met an adult Salinger in 1949 while both
were vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida, after the author,
who had yet to publish "Catcher" and achieve fame, spotted her
reading Emily Bronte's "Wuthering Heights."
"She had a very privileged view for those five years, from
'49 to '54 and to tell this amazing story between a 30-year-old
man and a 14-year-old girl that was a highly romantic,
non-sexual relationship until she was of age," Salerno said.
"Salinger," the film and the book, pulls back the curtains
on the author's marriages, digging up unseen divorce documents,
and showing that Salinger traveled the world and often visited
friends in New York.
But it also addresses the persistent question hanging above
Salinger's legacy: did he, after abruptly quitting publishing,
continue to write?
Salerno and his partner Shields said the answer is yes.
Citing two independent sources, the pair claim Salinger has at
least one novel, a novella and several short stories ready for
publication, which will happen between 2015 and 2020.
So far, the agent for Salinger's literary estate, Phyllis
Westberg, and his publisher, Little, Brown and Co, have yet to
comment or confirm the existence of new work.
Any new work from Salinger, whose last story, "Hapworth 16,
1924" was published in The New Yorker magazine in June 1965, is
likely to be one of the century's biggest literary events.
