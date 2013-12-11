By Mary Milliken
| BURBANK, Calif.
BURBANK, Calif. Dec 11 In the leafy, idyllic
setting that is the Disney Studios lot, author P.L. Travers made
life hell for writers and composers and Walt Disney himself in a
movie that portrays her as a withering, brick wall, toxic
nightmare of a woman.
It is not quite the demeanor one would expect from the
creator of one of the most beloved of children's books, "Mary
Poppins." But Travers was so worried that Disney and his dream
factory would ruin her story of the magical, flying British
nanny that she subverted their work at every turn during two
weeks at the Burbank studios in 1961.
The entertaining push and pull between the acid-tongued
Travers and the Disney storytellers is the heart of "Saving Mr.
Banks," a film, from Walt Disney Co of course, that
opens in limited release in U.S. theaters on Friday and
nationwide a week later. It stars Oscar winners Emma Thompson as
Travers and Tom Hanks as Walt Disney.
Thompson, in a role that has generated buzz of a best
actress Oscar nomination, had no shortage of biographical
material from which to pull together her haughty middle-aged
Pamela Lyndon Travers.
But six hours of actual recordings of Travers with her
Disney writers and songwriters might have revealed the most
about her personality and the suffering that lies beneath
artistic creation. She cringed at the thought of animation and
dancing penguins and even the songs themselves.
"You can hear in the juddering...the distress in it, of
course," said Thompson, mimicked Travers' clipped British accent
and tone of disdain.
"One of the most revealing things was that, overtly, she
was here to cooperate. Covertly, she was here to sabotage, and
that was a wonderful thing to play with."
And sabotage she did, though obviously not enough to stop
the film, which was released in 1964, three decades after the
first "Mary Poppins" book, and went on to win five Oscars.
DEPICTING DISNEY FOR DISNEY
While the film isn't quite suitable for the little ones like
"Mary Poppins" - due to the dark parts of Travers' Australian
childhood that inspired her work - it is expected to fare well
at the box office as a holiday family film.
"Saving Mr. Banks" is expected to gross $16 million to $18
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during the Dec. 20
weekend, according to Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst for
Exhibitor Relations Co. The movie cost $35 million to produce.
"Saving Mr. Banks" has garnered positive early reviews, with
many critics praising the performances above all. But reviews
noted a sympathetic depiction of Disney, even though he courted
controversy as one of the most powerful studio bosses.
Director John Lee Hancock, who also directed the 2009 family
drama "The Blind Side," noted that the script was developed
outside Disney, but was easily accepted by its top brass. The
Disney family also had to give its approval.
"I don't think this movie could have been developed within
the walls of Disney," Hancock said. "I think they would have
chipped away at Walt and made him flawless."
The Walt Disney portrayed by Hanks smokes, drinks scotch and
curses and tries to get away without inviting Travers to the
"Mary Poppins" premiere. Hancock said he was "terrified" and
"ready for war" with the studio over the depiction, but in the
end, he "didn't need to go to battle."
'SHE SUFFERED, AND I WAS THERE'
Disney had worked for two decades to bring "Mary Poppins" to
the screen, as a promise to his daughters. He was only able to
lure Travers from her London home to Burbank when her sales were
faltering and her career was flagging.
The film shows Disney as a hands-on boss, interrupting
Travers' intense, biting sessions with screenwriter Don DaGradi,
played by Bradley Whitford, and the composing Sherman brothers
played by BJ Novak and Jason Schwartzman, who playfully toil on
tunes like "Let's Go Fly a Kite."
And despite Travers' biting and belittling ways, Whitford
notes that "she's right. What really matters to her is the
emotional integrity which she begins to understand as the reason
she wrote this stuff in the first place."
The film opens with one of many flashback scenes to her
childhood, as the eldest daughter of a tender but terribly
flawed father played by Colin Farrell. He is the inspiration for
Mr. Banks, the banker father of the children in "Mary Poppins"
who is ultimately saved by the nanny.
Eventually, Disney, breaks down Travers' resistance by
showing her that he too had a dark childhood and that
storytelling was also his way to deal with the pain. A few years
later, as Travers attends the film's premiere, tears stream down
her face.
Hancock said Thompson makes the role look "effortless," but
he saw in filming the toll that playing a complicated and sad
woman took on his lead actress.
"She suffered," said Thompson, "and I was there."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Kelsey
and Lisa Shumaker)