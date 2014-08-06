LONDON Aug 5 Film fans can break through the
fourth wall and walk straight into 1955 and Hill Valley, the
fictional California town that was the setting for the 1985
blockbuster "Back to the Future".
The latest incarnation of Secret Cinema, which aims to
provide a full-scale immersive movie experience, brings to vivid
life Robert Zemeckis' science-fiction comedy.
The first hints at what's in store come during a
walk-through of a farm, complete with live sheep and chickens.
It's Twin Pines Ranch, where plucky protagonist Marty McFly,
portrayed by Michael J. Fox in the film, crash-lands his
DeLorean time machine.
Grounds near the Olympic Park in east London boast
bungalows, retro billboards, a gas station, diners and a
reproduction of the town square that featured in the film. The
courthouse doubles as screen when the actual movie is shown.
Blurring the lines between cinema, theatre and fancy-dress
parties, Secret Cinema invites cinephiles to live inside their
favourite films for one night.
"I feel there's a global shift towards doing things
differently," creator Fabien Riggall told Reuters.
"It's about creating these real experiences that's mixing
different art forms together, where people aren't sure if it's a
concert, cinema screening, theatre, restaurant or gallery."
Riggall launched Secret Cinema in 2007 with a production of
the Gus Van Sant drama "Paranoid Park" for just 400 people in an
abandoned tunnel near London Bridge.
Seven years and 23 productions later, international
audiences of more than 80,000 people have booked tickets for
"Back to the Future," the hit film that spawned two sequels, an
animated television series and a cult following.
OPENING NIGHT DELAYED
Secret Cinema's latest production opened on July 31 after a
one-week delay sparked an outcry on social media among fans who
had flown in from around the world.
In "Back to the Future", actors playing geeks and jocks in
1950s attire mingle with a similarly dressed audience and
deliver dialogue from the film in convincing California accents.
The audience gets in on the act, posing for prom photos and
hitching rides in vintage cars that circle the event site.
Before the opening, the event was cloaked in mystery. A
£52.50 ($88) ticket booked through the Secret Cinema website
told the buyer only the identity of a character they should
adopt for the night and advice on how to dress.
The location was kept secret until the last minute and
attendees were asked to leave their phones at home.
One highlight was when a Marty McFly impersonator was chased
through the crowd by his arch-enemy, the bully Biff Tannen, to
loud boos from the crowd.
There are plenty of references to the 1980s. Dancers appear
in Lycra leotards. A school bus is commandeered and the cast
party with the audience to Van Halen's rock anthem "Jump" and
Starship's "We Built This City".
McFly takes the stage at the town square and shows off his
guitar riffs before the film screening begins.
Less popular with some of the audience were the pricey
memorabilia and long queues for food, fun-fair rides and
toilets.
Last year, Secret Cinema offered preview screenings of Wes
Anderson's 2014 bittersweet comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel".
Riggall plans to take "Back to the Future" to Los Angeles in
2015 to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. He is also
preparing to launch a "secret city" in the United States, but is
giving little away.
"We're not going to reveal what the city is," Riggall said.
"I'd like to create some kind of trail of strange happenings in
different cities that eventually would be manifested in the
secret city."
Secret Cinema's "Back to the Future" runs until Aug. 31.
