LONDON, June 19 Hooded jawas search for
treasures and stormtroopers patrol the streets on the lookout
for suspicious activity. Nearby, R2-D2 trundles alongside C-3PO
while Chewbacca makes his way past huts and tents.
A galaxy, far, far away has arrived at a secret location in
London for a "Star Wars" film screening with a difference.
Secret Cinema, which specialises in immersive film events,
is bringing back to life one of the most popular film franchises
of all time in a summer screening of "The Empire Strikes Back".
As the name suggests, little is revealed of what the evening
entails and attendees are asked not to unveil details.
The secrecy begins as soon as the 78-pound ($124) ticket is
bought -- a price some say is too steep compared to past events
but organisers justify by the scale of the sprawling production.
Buyers are given codes and identities as they join the
"Rebel Alliance" against the Empire.
Upon arrival, they are transported into the space fantasy
mingling among aliens and well-known characters in a narrative
that begins with "Star Wars: A New Hope".
"I think that audiences are looking for experiences that go
beyond the traditional theatre, traditional concert, traditional
gallery, traditional restaurant," Secret Cinema founder and
director Fabien Riggall told Reuters.
"People are looking for a new way to experience culture and
I think what Secret Cinema has untapped is that desire is
increasing with every technology that comes out."
Organisers said that up to 1,500 attendees are expected at
each event with shows running until Sept. 27.
Last year, Secret Cinema transformed a London site into Hill
Valley for its "Back to the Future" screenings.
Everyone from food-stall sellers to security staff are in
costume and character, making it easy for revellers to join in.
"I was learning a little bit about the intergalactic spice
trade," explorer "Disco Reen" said. When asked what that
involved, he replied: "I shouldn't say too much -- it's not
legal on this planet." (1 US dollar = 0.6301 British pound)
