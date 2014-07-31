LOS ANGELES, July 31 Flying sharks chomping
through New York City drew a record audience for Syfy's
"Sharknado 2: The Second One," and became the most tweeted-about
TV movie on social media, the U.S. cable network said on
Thursday.
"Sharknado 2," which aired on Wednesday and reunited leading
stars Tara Reid and Ian Ziering from last year's campy hit
"Sharknado," drew 3.9 million viewers to become Syfy's
most-watched original movie.
The network added that the film also attracted 1.6 million
viewers in the 18-49 demographic that advertisers covet.
On Twitter, Syfy, a unit of Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal, said "Sharknado 2" garnered 1 billion impressions
across conversations on the micro-blogging site, and was also
among the top trending topics of Wednesday evening.
In the movie, an aerial shark attack causes large-scale
destruction across Manhattan. It features numerous cameos
including "Today" show hosts Matt Lauer and Al Roker and country
music singer Billy Ray Cyrus.
Last year's "Sharknado" became a surprise hit for U.S. cable
channel Syfy after attracting a cult audience drawn to the
film's low-budget special effects about a hurricane that
unleashes hungry sharks on Los Angeles.
The popularity of "Sharknado," which drew an audience of 1.4
million with its July TV premiere last year, created a social
media frenzy that drew larger audiences to rebroadcasts of the
film, and led the network to release "Sharknado" in 200 U.S.
movie theaters.
Syfy is continuing the shark attacks with "Sharknado 3," due
out in summer 2015.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa
Shumaker)