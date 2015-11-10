Nov 10 Nail-biting action scenes and blasts are
a regular feature in James Bond movies but the franchise's
latest offering, "Spectre", has scored a world record for the
largest stunt explosion in a film, Guinness World Records said
on Tuesday.
Actor Daniel Craig, who reprises the 007 role for the fourth
time, actress Lea Seydoux and producer Barbara Broccoli were
presented with an official certificate confirming the feat while
promoting "Spectre" in Beijing.
Guinness Word Records said on its website that the official
title holder was "Spectre" Special Effects and Miniature Effects
Supervisor Chris Corbould who created the explosive scene.
It said the blast, which lasted over 7.5 seconds and took
place in Morocco, had a total yield of 68.47 tonnes of TNT
equivalent. It resulted from detonating 8,418 litres of kerosene
with 33 kilogrammes of powder explosives, it added.
"Spectre", the 24th James Bond film, broke records at the
British box office upon opening late last month.
It topped the North American box office at the weekend with
$70.4 million but fell below initial takings for the last 007
film "Skyfall" which took $88.4 million when it opened in 2012.
(Reporting by Reuters Television in Beijing and Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)