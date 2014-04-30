By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK, April 30 Spider-Man is having a blast,
swinging, somersaulting and wise-cracking his way around the
skyscrapers and streets of New York, trouncing bullies and
fighting crime.
Being Peter Parker however is much more difficult,
especially when it comes to love. And it's Peter's conflicted,
earth-bound romance with teen girlfriend Gwen Stacy that drives
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," opening in U.S. movie theaters on
Friday. The film has already made $132 million at the
international box office.
"I didn't know how big a deal the love story aspect would
be. But it is. It is the heart of Peter and the heart of his
story," said British-American actor Andrew Garfield, who dons
the iconic super-hero's blue and red suit for a second time.
"It's his Kryptonite. Love - his desire to be an ordinary
guy connected to a woman, a loved one - is a really big yearning
for Peter that he struggles with in terms of the sacrifice he
has to make as Spider-Man," the actor told Reuters.
Columbia Pictures' "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"
reunites Garfield with Emma Stone as Gwen and director Marc Webb
in another action-packed tale of the Marvel comic book crime
fighter.
This time, Peter re-connects with old school chum Harry
Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and takes on some of his most formidable
foes - Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Harry's villainous alter-ego the
Green Goblin - in his mission to protect New York from the evil
designs of powerful conglomerate Oscorp.
"Spider-Man is really good at being Spider-Man," Webb said.
"In the last movie he was learning the ropes, and this time he
has really embraced that part of himself."
"AMAZING" CHEMISTRY
That Spider-Man will eventually triumph in the high-octane
3D aerial battles and exploding buildings during the 142-minute
movie is hardly in doubt.
But amid the noise and destruction, an unusually tender
romance more common to smaller, low budget movies is played out
between Peter and Gwen as they graduate high school and take on
the challenges of adult life.
"It's like you are watching an intimate story played out on
a very big landscape," said Garfield.
Naturally, it helps that Garfield, 31, and Stone, 25, have
been quietly dating in real life since meeting on the "Amazing
Spider-Man" set three years ago.
Webb, who directed the 2009 offbeat romantic comedy "(500)
Days of Summer," said he always hoped to fully embrace the early
comic book story of brainy science student Gwen as Peter's first
true love, and he struck lucky with his cast.
"Andrew and Emma are the kind of actors that can improvise
and there is an authenticity to that dynamic. It is fun to watch
people watch the movie. When they come on screen together,
people sort of sit back and smile," Webb said.
"It is playful, it is what you want relationships to be
like. There is banter and humor but underneath that there is a
real affection."
The on-again, off-again romance, and Peter's promise to
Gwen's recently dead father to stay away from his girlfriend for
her own safety, provides as much dramatic tension in the movie
as Spider-Man's battles with his larger-than-life foes.
"It's what allows you to access Spider-Man and the drama
that comes from him trying to separate his life as Spider-Man
from Peter Parker. His inability to do that is hopefully what
gives the story its power," Webb said.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which was made by Sony Corp's
Columbia Pictures unit for a reported budget of about $200
million, is projected to make $102 million in its opening
weekend, according to movie tracker Boxoffice.com.
Its 2012 predecessor "The Amazing Spider-Man," took a total
of $752 million at the global box-office to become the 7th
biggest movie worldwide of that year.
