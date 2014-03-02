(Adds details on other winners)
SANTA MONICA, Calif. March 1 Harrowing slavery
drama "12 Years a Slave" swept the Independent Spirit Awards on
Saturday with five wins, just one day ahead of the Oscar
ceremony on Sunday.
"12 Years a Slave" won five of its seven nominations at the
awards show for independent movies made on small budgets,
including the top award for best feature.
Oscar frontrunners Cate Blanchett, Matthew McConaughey,
Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong'o also took home Spirit Award
trophies on the eve of the movie industry's biggest honors.
"12 Years a Slave" producer-director Steve McQueen dedicated
the best picture Spirit Award to lead actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and
supporting star Michael Fassbender, who were both nominated but
did not win.
"Michael Fassbender is a genius, he's brave, he's feminine,
he's masculine ... that's what Michael Fassbender is. Chiwetel
was the soul and heart of this movie, and gave the most nuanced
performance you've ever seen," McQueen said.
McQueen also won best director, and is a strong contender in
the Oscars director race on Sunday.
The Spirit Awards, held in a giant tent on California's
Santa Monica beach, is usually a sunny and crisp affair. But
this year guests were armed with umbrellas and rain boots as
bursts of heavy rain pattered on the tent.
AWARDS HONOR OSCAR ACTING FRONTRUNNERS
Rising star Nyong'o, who made her film debut with "12 Years
a Slave" and is nominated for an Oscar on Sunday, jumped in
delight as her name was announced as best supporting actress,
giving Ejiofor a hug and being carried to the stage by McQueen.
"Thank you Film Independent. Not a bad way to celebrate my
birthday!," the actress, who turned 31 on Saturday, said with a
big smile and dedicated her award to her mother.
"12 Years a Slave" goes into Sunday's Academy Awards with
nine nominations, including best picture, director, actor and
supporting nods.
Blanchett, an Oscar favorite for best actress, won the
Spirit Award for best female lead for her role as a woman
dealing with a financial fall from grace in "Blue Jasmine."
"This film proves that audiences are interested in stories
led by women, and that they can in fact make money," the
Australian actress said.
The actress also led a tribute to late actors James
Gandolfini, Philip Seymour Hoffman and film critic Roger Ebert.
McConaughey, who has made a transition from big budget
comedy fare to independent dramas in the past two years, was
named best lead male actor for his role as AIDS sufferer Ron
Woodroof, who became a beacon of hope for the AIDS community in
the 1980s.
McConaughey's co-star Leto, another Oscar favorite, won best
supporting actor for playing a transgender HIV-positive woman in
"Dallas Buyers Club," and had one of the afternoon's more
amusing thank-you speeches.
"In case this is the last time I get to thank anyone, I
wrote down a couple of names because it's important to me," the
actor said, before reading off a long list that included his
nominees, co-stars, family, artists, musicians, actors, "all the
women I've been with and all the women that think they've been
with me" and "my future ex-wife Lupita."
He also thanked Hoffman and shared his award with the family
of Gandolfini, who was nominated in the category.
'20 FEET FROM STARDOM'
The Spirit Awards, sponsored by the Los Angeles-based
non-profit group Film Independent, are Hollywood's top honors
for independent film and art house projects made for less than
$20 million.
Notable Spirit Awards winners in previous years that have
gone on to win the Oscar the following day include Natalie
Portman for "Black Swan" in 2011, and Jennifer Lawrence for
"Silver Linings Playbook" last year.
Other winners from Saturday included best documentary for
"20 Feet From Stardom," a film about backing singers, and
lesbian coming-of-age tale "Blue is the Warmest Color" for best
international film.
"Nebraska" writer Bob Nelson won the best first screenplay
award. "This is really the fulfillment of a boyhood dream to one
day become the oldest recipient of the first time screenplay
award," Nelson, 57, quipped.
The best first feature film award went to Ryan Coogler, the
27-year-old director of "Fruitvale Station," based on the
killing of a young black Oakland, California man who was shot
down on New Year's Eve in 2009 by white police officers.
Coogler gave a passionate acceptance speech about similar
stories across the United States, including the September 2013
police shooting of an unarmed young black North Carolina man,
Jonathan Ferrell.
"I can't help but think when I hear stories like this, if
Jonathan Ferrell looked like Matthew McConaughey, he wouldn't
have been shot down, he would have been alive," Coogler said,
winning a standing ovation from the audience.
The Spirit Awards ceremony is televised on Saturday at 10
p.m. EDT (0300 GMT) on cable network IFC.
