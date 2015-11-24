LOS ANGELES Nov 24 The lesbian romance "Carol"
led the field for Film Independent's Spirit Awards with six
nominations on Tuesday while the Catholic Church sex abuse tale
"Spotlight" and the Netflix war thriller "Beasts of No Nation"
picked up five each in the opening of the Hollywood awards
season.
"Carol," about a young New York woman who falls in love with
an older married woman, will contend for best feature, the top
Spirit prize, alongside "Spotlight," the stop-motion film
"Anomalisa," "Beasts of No Nation," and "Tangerine," which is
about transgender sex workers.
The filmmakers for all five films are nominated for best
director, as well as David Robert Mitchell for the hit horror
film "It Follows."
The Spirit Awards bestow honors on the best achievements in
independent movies made for up to $20 million.
The Spirit Awards often recognize films that become Oscars
front-runners. The black comedy "Birdman" and drama "12 Years a
Slave" both won a Spirit in the past two years and went on to
win the best picture Oscar.
"Carol" actresses Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara will
contend for the best female lead, a rare occurrence for the
stars of the same film. They will be up against Brie Larson for
"Room," Bel Powley for "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" and
transgender actress Kitana Kiki Rodriguez for "Tangerine."
"Spotlight" features an all-star cast including Michael
Keaton and Mark Ruffalo and recounts how Boston Globe
journalists broke the tale of widespread sex abuse within the
Catholic Church.
The movie will receive the Robert Altman award, an annual
accolade given to a film's ensemble cast, casting director and
director. It also was nominated for best screenplay and editing.
"Beasts of No Nation," Netflix Inc's first
original film production, also landed nominations for best
cinematography, best male lead for newcomer Abraham Attah and
best supporting male for Idris Elba.
Attah will compete against Christopher Abbott for "James
White," Ben Mendelsohn for "Mississippi Grind," Jason Segel for
"The End of the Tour" and Koudous Seihon for "Mediterranea."
The Spirit Awards ceremony will be held in California's
Santa Monica beach city on Feb. 27, the day before the Oscars
ceremony.
