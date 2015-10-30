BOSTON Oct 30 Survivors of clergy sex abuse
said they hope the upcoming film "Spotlight," about the Boston
Globe's groundbreaking report that Roman Catholic officials
routinely covered up abuse by priests, prompts more victims to
publicly confront their abusers.
The newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize for revealing in 2002
that church officials routinely covered up reports that priests
had sexually assaulted children, setting off a global wave of
investigations that found similar patterns at dioceses around
the world.
The scandal damaged the Catholic Church worldwide,
undermining its moral authority and requiring costly legal
settlements. The church is still struggling with the crisis,
which Pope Francis addressed last month on his historic first
visit to the United States, meeting with victims and declaring
that "God weeps" for their pain.
The film, which focuses on the work of the investigative
reporters who spent months tracking down sealed court records,
victims and abusive priests, does not depict abuse but shows the
heavy emotional toll it took on survivors, many of whom turned
to alcohol, drugs or suicide when unable to overcome their pain.
"I do think it will encourage more survivors who are still
trapped in silence and shame and suffering to find the courage
to speak up," said David Clohessy, who runs the Survivors
Network of Those Abused by Priests and was sexually assaulted by
a priest as a teenager.
"Spotlight," starring Mark Ruffalo as reporter Mike
Rezendes, Michael Keaton as editor Walter "Robby" Robinson and
Rachel McAdams as reporter Sacha Pfeiffer, opens in U.S.
theaters on Nov. 6. It has gotten strong early reviews in
festival showings, and some in the film industry describe it as
a possible Academy Award contender.
Victims portrayed in the film describe how pedophiles of all
stripes, not just priests, "groom" their potential victims,
first lavishing attention on them, then sharing inappropriate
secrets like pornographic magazines before moving on to raping
them. It is a pattern survivors of child sex abuse have
described repeatedly.
"You feel trapped because he has groomed you. How do you say
no to God?" victim Phil Savino, played by Neal Huff, tells
Pfeiffer in one early scene.
MORE TO UNCOVER?
"Spotlight," produced by Open Road Films, ends with a list
of 206 cities around the world, in countries including Ireland,
Australia and Francis' native Argentina, where abuse has been
uncovered.
Terence McKiernan, president of BishopAccountability.org,
which maintains records on abuse and cover ups, said he worries
that a movie set more than a decade ago could lead some viewers
to believe the crisis had passed.
"It wouldn't be a bad thing for people to ask themselves in
what ways is this continuing and in what ways is it better,"
said McKiernan, who has seen the film. "How is it that this
terrible problem duplicated itself around the world, and what do
we do about that?"
Insurance experts told a Vatican conference in 2012 that as
many as 100,000 U.S. children may have been the victims of
clerical sex abuse. Some 12 U.S. dioceses have filed for
bankruptcy since the scandal broke, in part due to more than $3
billion in settlements paid to victims.
But victims' advocacy groups note that they continue to
fight to reform U.S. state laws that set tight time limits on
when victims of sexual assault can sue their alleged attackers.
Victims' advocates contend that short statutes of limitation
prevent victims from recovering money that could help pay for
the years' of therapy that many have needed, while church
lobbyists argue that extending the limits would hurt the
church's charitable mission.
Boston's archbishop, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, appointed after
Cardinal Bernard Law resigned over the scandal, said the film
"depicts a very painful time in the history of the Catholic
Church" and added "the Archdiocese of Boston is fully and
completely committed to zero tolerance concerning the abuse of
minors."
The description of the abuse crisis as part of the church's
"history" angers victims and their advocates, who contend that
abuse is ongoing in dioceses around the world.
In one of the film's final scenes, as Rezendes leaves the
office of attorney Mitchell Garabedian, played by Stanley Tucci,
he pauses to look at a pair of young children playing in a
conference room, and Garabedian mentions that they have just
been victimized.
That, said director and co-screenwriter Tom McCarthy, was
intended to underline the point that the crisis of abuse has not
passed.
"My biggest concern is that not only the church, but the
laity, the parents will think, 'OK, this was a problem of the
past. We'll lower our guard,'" McCarthy said. "Until we're
certain that this problem has been dealt with completely, we
have to remain vigilant. We have to push for reform, for
change."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)