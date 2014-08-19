(Corrects to remove "and upcoming" from paragraph 9 as
"Rockstar Super Diva" book has already been released)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Marvel Entertainment's chief
emeritus Stan Lee may be in his ninth decade, but it hasn't
stopped him from adding outposts to his creative empire as he
hopes to interest a new generation of children in super heroes
of all shapes and sizes.
Lee, 91, the creator of comic book franchises and box-office
behemoths such as Spider-Man, Avengers and X-Men, is focusing on
Stan Lee's Kids Universe and publishing new content across
books, television and digital platforms for young children.
The latest character to join the Kids Universe roster is Dex
T-Rex, a cheeky little blue dinosaur who likes to wreak havoc
but learns a serious lesson when his actions become harmful to
others. He appears in a book titled "Dex T-Rex: The Mischievous
Little Dinosaur" written and illustrated by first-time
illustrator Katya Bowser and aimed at children under 10.
"Children that age enjoy any story with interesting things
happening, but if you can insert morals into the stories, how
much better that is," said Lee at a signing for the book in Los
Angeles over the weekend. "You try to do it in an amusing way
and not in a lecturing way."
More than a hundred people, both old and young, lined up
among narrow bookshelves to see Lee. New fans have been won over
by Disney-owned Marvel's films such as "Captain
America," "Thor" and most recently, "Guardians of the Galaxy,"
in which he has cameo roles.
"Because of the success of those movies, a lot of people
know me, so if I do books like these, they're willing to give
them a try," Lee said.
Many of the Marvel films are male dominated, and both
critics and fans have been pushing for more female characters to
be included from the Marvel Universe. While Lee's books for
children often use animals, he said, "We will of course have
representatives of every different type" of person.
In October, Marvel will introduce a female Thor to its
stable of characters in an effort to bring new readers and
appeal to women and girls.
Lee's company POW (Purveyors of Wonder) Entertainment
partnered with newcomer artists and illustrators for his Kids
Universe, producing books such as "Monsters vs. Kittens," "Hero
Petz" and "Rockstar Super Diva," aimed at girls.
Lee believes the characters can be transitioned to film and
TV, and he has a live-action project in the works for next year.
"The stories that I've always tried to do have been
interesting, provocative and exciting enough to hold someone's
interest," he said.
As for the upcoming Marvel movies, slated by Disney through
2019, Lee said he is excited to see more characters from the
Marvel Universe appear on the big screen, such as Doctor
Strange, Black Panther and Ant-Man.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)