NEW YORK, April 10 Fans of "Star Trek" will soon
be able to follow the adventures of the crew of the USS
Enterprise in their favorite films as the popular franchise goes
where it has never gone before, with screenings accompanied by
a symphony orchestra.
Director J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" and "Star
Trek Into Darkness" will be shown on the big screen in high
definition accompanied by live music.
"The events will celebrate the extraordinary collaboration
between film and music as Michael Giacchino's scores are brought
to life on stage," organizers said in a statement.
The "Star Trek: Live in Concert" tour will begin with two
performances in Lucerne, Switzerland next month followed by
three more in London before moving to Houston, San Diego and
Philadelphia in July and Toronto next March.
Viacom's Paramount Pictures, CBS Consumer Products
, 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and others are
launching the tour.
