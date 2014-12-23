NEW YORK "Star Trek 3," the latest film in the intergalactic franchise featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, will open in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2016, Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday.

The release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original "Star Trek" series starring William Shatner as Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as the pointy-eared First Officer Spock.

"Fast and Furious" director Justin Lin is set to direct the latest film in the Star Trek franchise. The first two movies were helmed by "Lost" TV show creator J.J. Abrams, who rebooted the franchise, based on the popular TV show and earlier film adaptations.

Abrams is directing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" but will be a producer on the film.

The "Star Trek' films have earned more than $1.2 billion at the U.S. box office since 1979, according to boxofficemojo.com.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)