(Adds "Straight Outta Compton")
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 16 "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" racked up its first award on Wednesday when the
American Film Institute named it as one of the 10 best films of
the year.
"The Force Awakens," opening in theaters across the world
this week, was included in a list alongside awards front-runners
such as Wall Street misdeeds comedy "The Big Short" and lesbian
romance drama "Carol."
The American Film Institute's top films of the year are
selected by critics, scholars, TV and film artists and AFI
trustees, and come on the heels of this year's Golden Globe and
Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) nominations.
While "Star Wars" did not receive any Globe or SAG
nominations, likely due to the fact that voters would not have
seen the film, which has been shrouded in secrecy, its AFI
nomination makes it a potential contender for February's Oscars
ceremony.
Awards voters often shun action-packed and special
effects-laden big studio fare in favor of more dramatic and
grounded stories. But this year, "Star Wars" was named on AFI's
list alongside blockbuster action film "Mad Max: Fury Road" and
space adventure "The Martian."
Other films on the list included psychological thriller
"Room," Roman Catholic Church newspaper probe "Spotlight," Cold
War drama "Bridge of Spies" and Pixar's animated extravaganza
"Inside Out" and rap biopic "Straight Outta Compton."
The AFI also selects the year's top 10 best television
programs.
AMC's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul," Fox's
hip-hop family saga "Empire," Netflix comedy "Master of None,"
USA Network's cyber hacker drama "Mr. Robot" and Lifetime's
"Unreal," a fictional take on the behind-the-scenes antics of
reality show "The Bachelor," were the new shows making the list.
They were named alongside ABC comedy "Black-ish," HBO's
medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones," Showtime's spy thriller
"Homeland," FX's second season of "Fargo" and Cold War spy
series "The Americans."
Advertising drama "Mad Men," which concluded its
seven-season run this year, will receive the AFI Special Award.
Composer John Williams, known for his "Star Wars," "Indiana
Jones" and "Jaws" soundtracks, will receive a lifetime
achievement award. All the films and TV shows will be celebrated
at a luncheon on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Jonathan Oatis)