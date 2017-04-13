April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl
power through a new series of animated short movies featuring
the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn
Erso.
Walt Disney Co and Lucasfilm announced on Thursday
that "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" will focus on the "untold
stories of everyday heroism that shape the destinies" of the
main female characters in the franchise.
The move is the latest by Disney to broaden the
male-dominated audience for the "Star Wars" series, which is
celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original 1977 film
starring Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.
The 2-3 minute shorts will be launched on Disney YouTube in
July and will be followed by more shorts on Disney Channel
television in the autumn. A range of new action figures and
dolls, as well as other merchandise, will also be released.
"'Star Wars Forces of Destiny' is for anyone who has been
inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka's
tenacity,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a
statement.
Actors Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn) and Lupita
Nyong'o (Maz Kanata) will voice their characters. The voice for
Princess Leia, played in the movies by Carrie Fisher, will be
supplied by Shelby Young following Fisher's sudden death of a
heart attack in December.
Disney was criticized when Ridley's fearless Rey in "Star
Wars: The Force Awakens" was barely featured in toys and
merchandising even though she was a lead character in the 2015
film. The uproar sparked the social media campaign #wheresrey.
John Frascotti, president of toymaker Hasbro Inc,
said in a statement the "Star Wars" fan base has broadened over
the last 40 years, and the "Forces of Destiny" toy line would
"help connect with new audiences as well as appeal to existing
fans."
