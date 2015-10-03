A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES A model of the "Star Wars" blockade runner spaceship has sold for a record $450,000 - almost double estimates - at a Hollywood memorabilia auction.
Auctioneers Profiles in History said on Friday that the intricate 16-inch model of the flying ship featured in the first film, 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," became the most expensive "Star Wars" item ever to be sold at auction.
The miniature spaceship, which carried Princess Leia and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 in the opening scenes of the blockbuster series, came from the collection of late visual effects Oscar-winner Grant McCune and had been expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.
Another top "Star Wars" item was Princess Leia's slave costume, worn by actress Carrie Fisher in "Episode VI - Return of the Jedi," which sold for $96,000.
The three-day auction in southern California, which ended on Thursday, also saw a record price for a TV costume, with actor George Reeves' 1953-54 "Superman" costume selling for $216,000.
Harrison Ford's signature bull whip from the "Indiana Jones" movies went for $204,000. The actor's fedora, leather jacket and shirt worn in other films in the popular franchise each fetched more than $72,000, the auction house said.
The names of the buyers were not released.
The Hollywood auction came some two months before the December release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which features original cast members Ford, Fisher and Mark Hamill in a new adventure set 30 years after 1983's "Return of the Jedi."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.