By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 16
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 While most "Star Wars" fans
are clamoring to get their hands on the newest franchise droid
BB-8, deep-pocketed collectors will have a chance to buy
original movie memorabilia such as Princess Leia's iconic slave
costume in an upcoming auction.
More than 50 lots of "Star Wars" props and items owned by
those involved with the production of the films will be offered
up for sale on Oct. 1 at Profiles in History, the auction house
said Wednesday.
A gold metallic bikini worn by actress Carrie Fisher as
Princess Leia enslaved by Jabba the Hutt in 1983's "Return of
the Jedi," is estimated to fetch between $80,000 to $120,000 but
could sell for far more.
"It's every schoolboy's fantasy but it's also a very
signature, iconic piece," said Brian Chanes, consignment manager
at Profiles in History.
George Lucas' intergalactic "Star Wars" franchise first
premiered in 1977 with "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," and
quickly became embedded into American pop culture.
The "Star Wars" sale, which also features cameras used to
shoot the movies, scripts, posters and prototype Darth Vader
helmets, is likely to whet the appetites of avid fans ahead of
the December release of "The Force Awakens," the seventh film
installment.
Toys from the new film were released early this month and
have already become hot collector's items.
"It's exceedingly difficult to find anything of this nature
from the original trilogy," Chanes said. "These are actually
from production, that's what created history and mythology of
'Star Wars' and that's why it's so important."
Another expected top seller is a miniature blockade runner
spaceship from 1977's "A New Hope," the ship carrying Princess
Leia and droids C-3PO and R2-D2.
"People love filming miniatures because it illustrates the
magic behind the films," Chanes said. "It's something that's
instantly recognizable and it happens to be the very first
spaceship you see in the first 'Star Wars' movie."
The intricate 16-inch model comes from the collection of
late visual effects Oscar-winner Grant McCune, and is expected
to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.
A Rebel Fleet Trooper helmet from the first film, the only
one to ever be sold at a public auction, is estimated to bring
upwards of $150,000.
The "Star Wars" items will be part of Profiles in History's
Hollywood props auction from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, featuring more
than 1,900 lots from films such as "Back to the Future" and
"Indiana Jones."
