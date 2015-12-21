LOS ANGELES Dec 21 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened with a record-breaking $248 million at the North American box office, and $529 million globally over its opening weekend, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.

The film, which rebooted the "Star Wars" franchise, garnered the biggest opening weekend and pushed Disney's 2015 box office gross past the $5 billion mark.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)