Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
LOS ANGELES Dec 21 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened with a record-breaking $248 million at the North American box office, and $529 million globally over its opening weekend, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.
The film, which rebooted the "Star Wars" franchise, garnered the biggest opening weekend and pushed Disney's 2015 box office gross past the $5 billion mark.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter, helped by higher demand, and the company also raised its full-year sales forecast.