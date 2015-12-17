LONDON Dec 16 With fans and critics giving "The
Force Awakens" the thumbs up, cast and crew of the latest "Star
Wars" film expressed "huge relief" as the movie rolls out in
cinemas worldwide.
The seventh episode of the popular sci-fi saga won over fans
globally after months of secrecy surrounding the film, billed as
the biggest movie release of the year.
Few details on the J.J. Abrams-directed picture have been
released, except some broad character outlines in the run-up to
this week's release.
As reviews were published on Wednesday following an
embargo, cast and crew relished the positive feedback at the
movie's European premiere in London after first hearing from the
critics while travelling from Los Angeles, where "The Force
Awakens" premiered on Monday.
"We were just getting ready to land and started looking at
the reviews coming in and it was pretty exciting," producer
Kathleen Kennedy told Reuters.
"There is nothing better than working really hard ... like
we have on something that has such huge expectation and have it
being well received. ... I was sitting behind J.J. Abrams and he
kept turning around (saying) 'listen to this.' ... We were
really excited."
The critical receipt to work done revitalising a franchise
that began in 1977 and whose latest film came out 10 years ago
was a "huge relief", Kennedy added.
Veteran "Star Wars" actor Anthony Daniels, known for his
C-3PO character, said the reviews reflected work done filming.
"It sort of mirrors what I felt on the set because the
atmosphere was so exciting, so loving, so full of fun ... it
didn't matter what job anyone was doing, everybody felt good to
be there," he said.
John Boyega, who plays troubled Stormtrooper Finn, said he
had not yet read reviews but was "glad to hear there's positive
feedback".
"I'm now fixated on the fans having a good time and having
positive feedback also," he said.
"Star Wars" old hand Mark Hamill who reprises his role as
Luke Skywalker, was happy the story was finally coming out.
"Secrecy is agonising, it's not fun," he said. "They're not
trying to tease anyone they're just trying to keep the surprises
for the movies instead of letting it out all on the internet."
Newcomer Daisy Ridley, who portrays scavenger Rey, welcomed
the reviews, but said there was one audience's views she was
still awaiting.
"I think it's wonderful that ... everyone's work has been
appreciated," she said. "I just want my family to like it."
