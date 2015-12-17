LONDON Dec 17 Walt Disney Co has
"struck more than gold" with the "Star Wars" franchise and it
wants to expand plans to build attractions for the sci-fi saga
in its theme parks, Chief Executive Bob Iger said.
Some three years after Disney bought George Lucas' Lucasfilm
Ltd for $4 billion, it is bringing its first "Star Wars" picture
to cinemas this week in what has been billed as the movie
release of the year.
"The Force Awakens", expected to be a box office smash, has
won rave reviews from critics and fans awaiting the next
instalment in a series that began in 1977.
"I think we struck more than gold here frankly, it's just
great," Iger told Reuters at the movie's premiere in London on
Wednesday. "(Interest) has exceeded our expectations but so has
the film."
"The Force Awakens", which has been cloaked in secrecy, is
the first Star Wars film in 10 years. Reviews were embargoed
until Wednesday but when they were finally published, many
critics praised the film and the first fans who saw it approved.
"I feel relieved, yes, but really I think I feel validated,"
Iger said. "I feel that the people who made this film are
getting the proper praise both from critics and from audiences."
"The Force Awakens" follows on from 1983's "Return of the
Jedi", with franchise veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and
Mark Hamill reprising their roles as Han Solo, Leia and Luke
Skywalker respectively. It is the first of a new trilogy and
standalone movies the studio is planning.
"We intend to move the story forward, introduce new places,
new characters but also continue to show respect for what was,
both in terms of people and places and themes," Iger said.
"While this is a hand-off from the past to the present and
the future, I view it just as a continuum."
Disney said in August it plans to build "Star Wars" lands at
its California Disneyland and Florida Walt Disney World parks,
with new attractions celebrating the franchise.
"We will expand to our other parks but we haven't made any
announcements," Iger said.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)