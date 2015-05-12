LONDON May 12 Fancy wielding a lightsaber with
Anakin Skywalker amidst the lava of Mustafar? Or how about
chilling with Han Solo before stepping onto the Millennium
Falcon ship with his Wookiee warrior co-pilot Chewbacca?
"Star Wars" fans can come face to face with the heroes and
villains of the sci-fi universe at a new interactive experience
at London wax museum Madame Tussauds, which has recreated scenes
from one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.
A team of 180 sculptors, hair artists, colourists, set
designers and prop makers took more than a year to recreate 11
famous "Star Wars" scenes, including the iconic one when Darth
Vader reveals he is Luke Skywalker's father.
The new experience, complete with lightsaber sound and space
visual effects, comes ahead of the much-anticipated next
instalment "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens",
scheduled for release in December.
The museum said it had worked closely with Walt Disney Co
and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm to bring the sets together.
"We approached Lucas(film) to say we want to create an
experience that's never been done before," Madame Tussauds
London General Manager Ben Sweet said.
"A figure would normally take around four months to make ...
the bigger figures such as the gargantuan Jabba the Hutt took a
little bit longer and we did have to create him in a warehouse."
Jabba, one of the galaxy's most powerful gangsters, is the
largest figure on display, at 2.9 metres (9.5 feet) long, 1.5
metre high and weighing 35 stone (490 pounds or 222 kilos).
The smallest is his court jester, Salacious B. Crumb,
measuring 41.2 cm (1.4 foot) tall.
Chewbacca took nearly 1,000 hours to make by 10 hair
inserters, who used real yak hair. Madame Tussauds said the
figures cost around 2.5 million pounds ($3.91 million).
Fans were invited for a preview on Tuesday, ahead of the
official opening on May 16.
"I'm just over the fourth moon of Endor about it, this is
just fantastic," fan Richard Bennett said, referring to a moon
in the "Star Wars" universe. "It's like being in the movies,
it's like being up close and personal."
(1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound)
(Reporting by Joel Flynn; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)