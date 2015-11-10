By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 10 The terminally ill Texas
man and "Star Wars" fan who was granted his dying wish to see
the new "The Force Awakens" film before it comes out in theaters
has died, just a few days after viewing the movie, the man's
wife said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Daniel Fleetwood, 31 and afflicted with a form of cancer
that spread to 90 percent of his lungs, was able to watch an
early cut of the highly anticipated new "Star Wars" film, due in
theaters on Dec. 18, his wife Ashley Fleetwood said on Facebook
last week.
"Daniel put up an amazing fight to the very end. He is now
one with God and with the force. He passed in his sleep and in
peace. He will always be my idol and my hero," she wrote on
Facebook on Tuesday.
Fleetwood's wish to see "The Force Awakens" went viral on
social media this month with the hashtag #ForceForDaniel, which
garnered the support of "Star Wars" actors Mark Hamill (Luke
Skywalker), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and newcomer John Boyega.
Hamill tweeted last Thursday that he was "elated" that
Fleetwood had been able to see the film.
On Tuesday, the hashtag was used to convey condolences.
"This is when social media is used for good. You are now one
with the force. Rest in peace sir," Brent Lindeque of South
Africa wrote in a Twitter message.
Fleetwood and his wife, who reside in suburban Houston, had
been documenting his health on social media, and in September he
posted an update saying he had been given one or two months to
live, due to how fast the cancer had spread.
Disney said last Thursday that the screening for Fleetwood
had taken place and that "all involved were happy to be able to
make it happen." The company did not say where the screening
took place, but given Fleetwood's poor health, it is likely to
have been at his home.
The plot of "The Force Awakens," the seventh film
installment in George Lucas's widely popular "Star Wars"
universe that will see the return of franchise veterans Hamill,
Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mayhew, has been kept tightly
under wraps.
Presales for the opening of "The Force Awakens" in theaters
have already broken U.S. and international records.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Zieminski)